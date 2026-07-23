Newcastle agree deal to sign Aladji Bamba from Monaco

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Newcastle have agreed a deal with Monaco for defensive midfielder Aladji Bamba.

The Press Association understands the Magpies will pay €41 million (£34.9m, $46.7m) for the 20-year-old as they attempt to plug the sizeable gap left by Sandro Tonali's £100m ($133.5m) departure to Tottenham.

Aladji Bamba is set to join Newcastle from Monaco this summer. Franco Arland/Getty Images

Bamba, who made 23 senior appearances for Monaco last season as they finished seventh in Ligue 1, was expected on Tyneside on Thursday to undergo a medical.

It has proved a difficult summer for the Magpies, who have been frustrated in their efforts to replace Tonali and England forward Anthony Gordon, who joined Barcelona in a £69.3m ($92.5m) switch earlier this month.

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Their recruitment to date has concentrated largely on potential, with Reims goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen, Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Touré and Ajax midfielder Sean Steur having joined the club.

Bamba's impending arrival comes amid continuing uncertainty over the future of skipper Bruno Guimarães, who has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.