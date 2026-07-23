Singapore can continue Gavin Lee revolution at ASEAN Championship -- but what would progress entail?

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PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- It was way back in 2012 when Singapore last won the ASEAN Championship.

In that time, six coaches have attempted -- but failed -- to get the Lions back to the summit of Southeast Asia.

In the 14 years that have passed, there have been more lows than highs for Singaporean football but -- ahead of the latest edition of the ASEAN Championship, officially known as the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 -- a sense of optimism has returned.

Much of the feel-good vibes has to do with what the Lions have achieved since current coach Gavin Lee took over at the helm -- initially in a caretaker capacity last June before he was handed the role on a permanent basis five months later.

Lee's fulltime appointment came in the wake of him leading Singapore to a historic qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup -- the first time they have done so on merit with their only previous appearance coming by virtue of being the host nation back in 1984.

They are still a while away from the Asian Cup. The immediate task at hand is the ASEAN Championship, where they kick off their Group A campaign against Cambodia at Phnom Penh's Morodok Techo National Stadium on Friday evening.

Lee has always focused on the process. He brushes aside questions about targets for tournaments. He chuckles whenever he is asked if he thinks his team can go all the way.

But if Singapore are to indeed show they are making progress with each passing month under the pragmatic, the realistic target is for them to at least emulate their last-four finish from two years ago -- even if they haven't been handed the easiest path to get there.

"For us, we always want to evaluate ourselves based on our performances -- comparing what we did in the past and what's ahead of us," said Lee in Thursday's prematch news conference.

"What is very important is whether we are getting more consistent during the big moments. I think in the past we've spoken a lot about times we allowed certain situations to impact what we do next. We know, going forward, we have to get better with those kind of behaviours.

"I often reiterate that we've got to be calm and consistent. This tournament will be fantastic for that in the sense that every team we'll play against is going to be very motivated. They want the same thing as you.

"Among many things, this tournament will help us look at how we respond to difficult situations and undesired actions on the pitch, and hopefully all the experiences we've had along the way will help us in this next step of our journey."