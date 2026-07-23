Elliot Anderson: I looked up to Kevin De Bruyne before joining Man City

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Manchester City's latest recruit Elliot Anderson has listed Kevin De Bruyne as an inspiration upon completing his move to the Etihad Stadium.

When City agreed a £116 million ($153m) fee with Nottingham Forest, Anderson became the most expensive British transfer in history, only for Morgan Rogers to subsequently move to Chelsea for £117m ($156m)

He has signed a five-year deal keeping him in Manchester until 2031.

On Thursday, the club formally announced the completion of Anderson's signing, with the 23-year-old pointing to a former City midfielder as a strong influence.

Elliot Anderson has completed his move to Manchester City. Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images.

"I probably said it last year, I think Kevin De Bruyne is someone who I've looked up to over the past seven or eight years," the England international said.

"I've always grown up through the academy at Newcastle; I've always wanted to play like him.

"I've watched him all the time and to be sat here in the team that he was doing it for is so special."

Anderson completed his City medical in Kansas City, Missouri, while on England duty during the World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's side reached the semifinal where they lost to Argentina despite taking a second-half lead through Anthony Gordon.

"Yeah, it was disappointing, but I loved it personally," Anderson said about the World Cup.

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"As a team I think we had the whole country behind us and we've done so well but just fell short.

"But from a personal point of view, I enjoyed it and I thought I'd done pretty well."

Anderson also spoke on the prospect of working with new City boss Enzo Maresca.

"I'm really looking forward to that," he said. "I've watched his teams over the past couple of years and spoke to a few of the lads from Chelsea and they all rate him very highly.

"So, I'm really looking forward to getting to work with him."