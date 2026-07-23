Leeds in talks with Manchester City for goalkeeper James Trafford - sources

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Leeds United are in talks with Manchester City over a move for goalkeeper James Trafford, sources have told ESPN.

Trafford is keen to assess his options this summer after a frustrating season at the Etihad Stadium.

The 23-year-old returned to City from Burnley a year ago, but found his playing time severely limited after the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain.

A number of Premier League clubs including Newcastle United, Chelsea and Aston Villa have also shown interest in Trafford, although Leeds are understood to be leading the race for his signature.

James Trafford has attracted the interest of several Premier League clubs. Photo by Cameron Smith - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Leeds are looking for a new goalkeeper following the departures of Karl Darlow to Manchester United and Illan Meslier to Arsenal.

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Trafford was part of England's World Cup squad this summer, but didn't play a minute behind Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson.

He was restricted to just four Premier League appearances last season. Mostly used in the domestic cup competitions, he collected winners' medals in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Sources have told ESPN that City are set to look for a replacement if Trafford leaves this summer.