Elliot Anderson completes move to Manchester City from Nottingham Forest

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Manchester City have completed the signing of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, the club have confirmed.

Anderson moves to the Etihad Stadium on a five-year deal until 2031 for a fee of £116 million ($154m).

The transfer was a record for a British player when it was agreed in June, but has since been surpassed by Morgan Rogers' £117m ($156m) move from Aston Villa to Chelsea.

"It's a club built to win trophies and compete at the very top of the game," Anderson said.

"That's exciting for any footballer. I am so happy to have been given this opportunity, and I am determined to repay the faith City have shown in me."

Elliot Anderson has signed for Manchester City. (Photo by Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

City concluded their negotiations with Forest during the World Cup and Anderson underwent his medical at England's training base in Kansas City.

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He was also wanted by Manchester United, but the 23-year-old has said it was an easy decision once he knew there was interest from the other side of Manchester.

"City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the squad they have is amazing and so strong in every position," Anderson said.

"As soon as I knew they wanted me, I was absolutely determined to make this move happen.

"I think they're winners, they're relentless, and that's the sort of team I want to be a part of. Champions and people who win trophies. Over the last 10, 12 years, they've dominated, so that's why I wanted to join."