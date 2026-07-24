Liverpool vs. Sunderland: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, team news

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Liverpool's Andoni Iraola begins his reign in Nashville on Saturday evening with their first pre-season fixture against Sunderland, less than a month ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

Iraola was appointed at Liverpool last month, following the dismissal of Arne Slot, who oversaw a dismal defence of the Premier League title, with Liverpool eventually only scraping through to fifth place and the additional UEFA Champions League slot the Premier League had earned.

The FIFA World Cup has been an obvious hindrance to Iraola's pre-season, but this is an opportunity for youngsters like Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni, new signing Jérémy Jacquet, and other fringe players like Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott to potentially impress Iraola ahead of the new season.

For Sunderland, they're heading into one of the biggest seasons in the club's history -- only the second time ever that they'll be playing European football. Regis Le Bris oversaw a wonderful season last term, where they finished seventh, and secured Europa League football after a final-day win against Chelsea,

Like Liverpool, Sunderland will also come into this game without a number of players who had played at the World Cup, including captain Granit Xhaka who, last month, committed his future to Sunderland, after being heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.

Both Liverpool and Sunderland have further matches on this US tour against Wrexham and Leeds United over the next week, as both Iraola and Le Bris look to build fitness and also prepare their teams for the rigours of what is sure to be a long season.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on LFCTV, All Red Video and SAFC Live. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Saturday, July 25, 6 p.m.

UK BST: Saturday, July 25, 11 p.m.

India IST: Sunday, July 26, 3.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Sunday, July 26, 8.00 a.m.

Venue: GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Team News

Liverpool

Andoni Iraola took over from Arne Slot as Liverpool manager this summer. Nikki Dyer/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool will be without the services of any of the players that played in the World Cup. Ryan Gravenberch, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak are expected to join the squad in the USA next week, ahead of further friendlies against Wrexham and Leeds United. Captain Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, and Alisson Becker will all join pre-season back in Liverpool after the end of the tour, while Alexis Mac Allister and new signing Víctor Muñoz will only report to training around mid-August, following the mandatory three-week break after their participation in the World Cup final.

Iraola also has some injuries to deal with at the moment. The Spaniard confirmed that Hugo Ekitike and Conor Bradley are a long way off returning to action, while Stefan Bajcetic and Wataru Endo are close to returning to full team training. Iraola also confirmed that Giovanni Leoni is not far off a return following his ACL injury on Liverpool debut last season.

Sunderland

Like Liverpool, Sunderland too will have some important players unavailable following their exertions at the World Cup. Captain Granit Xhaka is one of those still on a break, and so are Robin Roefs, Noah Sadiki, Brian Brobbey, Omar Alderete and Chemsdine Talbi.

That gives the opportunity for Le Bris to give a chance to some fringe players ahead of a big season for Sunderland, with their return to European football looming.