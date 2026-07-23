Where to watch 2026 summer preseason soccer: Liverpool and more

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN will present six international club soccer preseason matches across platforms as clubs prepare for the 2026-27 season. English-language match commentary will feature play-by-play commentators Adrian Healey and Mark Donaldson, joined by analysts Alejandro Moreno, Janusz Michallik and Rodrigo Fáez. ESPN Deportes' Spanish-language coverage will be led by play-by-play commentators Ricardo Ortiz, Fernando Palomo and Richard Méndez, alongside analysts Mario Kempes, Eduardo Biscayart and Barak Fever.

Here are more key facts on the teams and schedule.

What is the schedule?

All times Eastern, *Join in progress

Saturday

6 p.m.: Liverpool FC vs. Sunderland AFC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Unlimited

7:30 p.m.: Wrexham AFC vs. Leeds United, ESPN Deportes* and ESPN Unlimited

July 29

7:30 p.m.: Liverpool FC vs. Wrexham AFC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

July 30

7:30 p.m.: Sunderland AFC vs. Leeds United, ESPN2 and ESPN Unlimited

Aug. 2