Luka Modric signs contract extension at AC Milan to June 2027

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Luke Modric will play at least another season at AC Milan. Alberto Gandolfo/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has signed a contract extension with AC Milan for another season.

Modric, who will turn 41 in September, joined the Rossoneri on a free transfer in the summer of 2025 after leaving Real Madrid and made 37 appearances last season, scoring two goals.

"I am thrilled to stay at AC Milan, where you made me feel welcomed and loved from the very first day," Modric said in a club statement.

"After a season below our expectations, the desire to bounce back is immense. A new season and a new challenge await us -- a project I believe in and that motivates me.

"I am ready to continue to give everything again for this shirt and I am so proud to keep wearing these colours."