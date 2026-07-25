Leeds United vs Wrexham: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Leeds United and Wrexham are all set to face each other in their pre-season friendly at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

After the fixture, both teams are set to play Sunderland and Liverpool in the pre-season tour of the United States of America before returning to England to continue their preparations for their respective league seasons.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United ended last season in 14th place, above the likes of Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham after garnering 47 points from 38 games.

Meanwhile, Phil Parkinson's Wrexham gained promotion to the Championship at the end of the 2024-25 season and and finished a credible seventh in the 2025-26 season, narrowly missing out on the promotion playoffs on the final day back in May.

They have already beaten Manchester United in the earlier pre-season game in Helsinki and will to look maintain positive momentum in the US tour.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Premier Sports 2, BBC iPlayer, S4C Online, LUTV and Wrexham AFC Live. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Saturday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.

UK BST: Sunday, July 26, 12:30 a.m.

India IST: Sunday, July 26, 5 p.m.

Australia AEST: Sunday, July 26, 9.30 a.m.

Venue: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Team News

Leeds United

For Leeds United fans, it will be a chance to watch Harry Wilson in action for the first time since he joined the club on a free transfer from Fulham earlier in the summer. The 29-year-old will provide much needed creativity to Farke's team as well as being a goal threat.

Farke will hope that Wilson hits the ground running soon and combines well with other attackers, especially with first choice striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Leeds are also in need of a goalkeeper with recent reports indicating their interest in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford. After the departure of Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier, Leeds are left with Lucas Perri and Alex Cairns. Perri is likely to start against Wrexham, and he will be keen to make his way back to the starting XI after losing his place in the second half of last season. A good pre-season for Perri can strengthen Leeds in the goalkeeping department.

Wrexham

Wrexham will be keen to welcome a few more first-team players who missed the previous two pre-season games against Wisla Krakow and Manchester United. The likes of Ben Sheaf, Josh Windass and Liberto Cacace will be with the team in the US and keen to get minutes under their belt.

However, Parkinson has revealed that Ryan Hardie and Elliot Lee have picked up injuries after the Manchester United game, but he's hopeful it's not serious.