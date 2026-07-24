Darke: Premier League race promises to be a classic based on summer transfers

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According to the wonderful old Liverpool manager Bill Shankly, great football teams are made up of "three piano players, and eight piano shifters." Artistry without hard toil will not cut it; the beauty is in the blend.

So, with new bosses in charge at nearly half the clubs, who can find the right mix to win the next edition of the Premier League? It is too early for predictions; that has to wait until we see what the squads look like at the end of the transfer window. But even a month ahead of the new season, it is clear that the storylines will be intriguing and fascinating.

The transfer record for a British player has been broken twice already this summer for England World Cup stars Elliot Anderson going from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City for £116 million and Morgan Rogers going from Aston Villa to Chelsea for £117 million. After two scrapes with relegation, Tottenham have been the division's biggest spenders so far on Sandro Tonali from Newcastle, Mateus Fernandes from West Ham and Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton at a total cost of around £240 million. Clearly, manager Roberto De Zerbi is getting his way in the transfer window.

Liverpool have been quiet despite coming off such a disappointing campaign -- Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna is the only major arrival so far -- although Jérémy Jacquet, the young French defender signed for £60 million and then allowed to return to Rennes to finish the 2025-26 season, will presumably now step on to the Anfield stage. New coach Andoni Iraola needs more this offseason, having lost Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson. Liverpool's priority is signing a winger. They missed out on their primary target, Ivory Coast star Yan Diomande, and right back also remains a problem, with Conor Bradley a long-term absentee.

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Similarly, nothing much to report yet from champions Arsenal, who would not spend more than £80 million in their pursuit of Rogers. The Gunners could switch their attention to Julián Álvarez of Atletico Madrid or Bradley Barcola, the French World Cup winger who is unsettled at Paris Saint-Germain. With Leandro Trossard leaving for Besiktas and an injury to William Saliba, further reinforcements are needed at the Emirates.

Arsenal have also started talks with Newcastle's cult hero Bruno Guimarães, who is keen on the move. It would be a major coup for the Gunners.

Manchester United hope they can continue last season's momentum, which lifted them to third place, under manager Michael Carrick. The midfield needed attention after the departure of Casemiro, and United have acted quickly in signing Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa and Andrey Santos, a Brazilian international who has undoubted talent, but who could never establish himself at Chelsea. Could United mount a title challenge this time? It will be tougher for Carrick now that expectation levels have been raised and other teams know what he is about.

Enzo Maresca has the unenviable job of trying to follow Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Winning over the hearts and minds of top players will be no easy task even if he has been at the club before, albeit in a less high-profile capacity. It did look like Anderson's big move from Nottingham Forest might mean him becoming the main man in City's midfield, but Rodri's Golden Ball-winning form at the World Cup suggests those two could form a formidable duo in the center of the park. And obviously, the talent and depth of the squad means they are in the title conversation once again.

One slight concern for City is whether there might be a World Cup hangover having had so many players on duty this summer. Erling Haaland, in particular, had an emotional ride with Norway, and several players will be late back to training after the mandatory three-week break, which could mean a slow start to the new campaign.

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Having won the Europa League, Aston Villa will be back in the Champions League, but losing Rogers and Tielemans is a significant blow. Throw in a bad injury to André Onana playing for Belgium at the World Cup, and manager Unai Emery has plenty of headaches, especially as Lucas Digne and Emiliano Martínez could yet go, too. The dynamic Swiss youngster Johan Manzambi, who scored three goals at the World Cup, is Rogers' replacement, but Villa need him to hit the ground running. João Gomes is a solid signing in midfield. Expect more deals soon.

Chelsea, which finished an awful 10th last season, clearly mean business with the Rogers deal. He does have match-winning qualities but had a subdued World Cup. Xabi Alonso, the new coach at Stamford Bridge, wanted to bring in his old Leverkusen title-winning captain Granit Xhaka to lead this young squad, but that didn't happen, hence the potential move to recruit a veteran center back like John Stones, who is a free agent having been released by Manchester City. It could be a shrewd move if they can keep him fit.

Forget Alonso's flop at Real Madrid, a notoriously difficult club where top players basically refused his attempts to impose a more disciplined tactical approach. He is a good coach and might just be the spark Chelsea need.

Elsewhere, Leeds have done well to sign Harry Wilson from Fulham on a free (10 league goals and seven assists last season). Fans at Craven Cottage will worry about replacing Wilson and Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez, while new boss Alvaro Arbeloa has to prove himself good enough after his less than convincing and stormy stint in charge of Real Madrid.

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What Newcastle manage to do with the £170 million they have received for Tonali and Anthony Gordon will determine how their season might go. They have already spent £42 million of it on 20-year-old wide man Bazoumana Touré from Hoffenheim, who plays in Gordon's position on the left and appeared for Ivory Coast at the World Cup.

Everton, who trailed off last season, made a good signing in Hayden Hackney, the best player in the championship last season in Middlesbrough's midfield.

Frank Lampard at Coventry looks like he is going to give his promotion team a chance to state their case in the Premier League. He has added hardworking Frank Onyeka from Brentford, wide man Loum Tchaouna from Burnley and Aurele Amenda, a defender who was in the Swiss squad in the USA.

Fellow newcomers Hull and Ipswich will find it tough, but everyone said that a year ago about Sunderland. They finished seventh to qualify for Europe this season.

As ever, predictions are only there to make fools of us, as titles are never won in July. Keep watching this space to see how the summer develops. But nothing has happened yet to convince me that any club other than the usual suspects will be contesting the crown.