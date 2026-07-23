Colombia backs Néstor Lorenzo with extension after World Cup

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BOGOTÁ, Colombia -- Néstor Lorenzo will continue as Colombia coach after the national team conceded only one goal in five games at the recent World Cup.

The length of his contract extension with the Colombian Football Federation was not disclosed. Lorenzo, a 60-year-old Argentine, was initially hired in 2022 on a four-year contract.

The federation's executive committee confirmed the extension on Thursday after a meeting in Bogotá.

Under Lorenzo, Colombia has 31 wins, 12 draws, and eight losses, scoring a healthy 96 goals overall and conceding 44.

Colombia topped its group at the World Cup with wins over Uzbekistan (3-1) and Congo DR (1-0), and a 0-0 draw against Portugal. After defeating Ghana 1-0 in the round of 32, Colombia was eliminated in the last 16 by Switzerland, falling 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a goalless 120 minutes.

"Now is the time to recharge and continue developing this project," Lorenzo said. "We will keep building a stronger national team, maintaining our attacking style and pursuing clear objectives."

Reflecting on the World Cup, Lorenzo praised the defensive performance of his squad while lamenting the penalty shootout against Switzerland.

"The penalties against Switzerland were the most painful moment because our World Cup dream came to an end," Lorenzo said. "The team took the initiative in every match; we played with an ambitious, attacking mindset. We created more scoring chances than any of the opponents we faced."

Colombia will return to action in the September international window, with its next opponent still to be confirmed.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.