Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal agree Bruno Guimarães personal terms

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Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães has agreed personal terms with Arsenal, while Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni is wanted by Manchester United. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Bruno Guimarães scored nine goals and assisted five more in 29 Premier League appaearances for Newcastle United last season. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

- Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães and are preparing an official bid for the Brazil international, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are set to offer around £70 million, although Newcastle are expected to reject the initial proposal as they remain reluctant to lose one of their key players. However, Arsenal believe a deal can still be negotiated, with Mikel Arteta pushing internally for the signing as he looks to strengthen his midfield options.

- Manchester United have made an enquiry over a move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, The Sun reports. New Madrid head coach José Mourinho is reportedly willing to sanction the France international's departure if it helps finance a move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri, with sources telling ESPN that the Spain captain is still a Bernabéu target. United are in the market for a defensive midfielder following Casemiro's exit and Manuel Ugarte's long-term injury, with Tchouaméni viewed as an ideal fit due to his age, experience and availability.

- Chelsea are favourites to sign teenage sensation Kerim Alajbegovic from Bayer Leverkusen, according to the Daily Telegraph. A host of other clubs are keen on signing the Bosnia-Herzegovina international, including Juventus and Fiorentina. However, with new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso "enthusiastic" to sign Alajbegovic, they appear to be at the front of the queue. The 18-year-old came through Leverkusen's youth system, before joining RB Salzburg last summer. After scoring 13 goals in 44 games for the Austrian club, he returned to Leverkusen this summer and is under contract at the club until June 2031, but his performances at the FIFA World Cup have already got other clubs interested.

- Arsenal are weighing up moves for John Stones and Ezri Konsa after William Saliba was ruled out for an extended period with a back injury, according to Sky Sports. The Premier League champions are assessing both England internationals as they look to strengthen at centre-back before the new season. Free agent Stones is viewed as a cost-effective short-term option, while Aston Villa defender Konsa is admired for his versatility, although any deal would be significantly more difficult to complete.

- Borussia Dortmund have lodged an opening offer for FC Cologne winger Said El Mala, Sky Germany reports. The structure of the bid was a fixed fee of €26 million, with a further €16 million in achievable bonuses and add-ons. However, as it fell well short of Cologne's €50 million asking price, BVB's bid was swiftly rejected. El Mala, 19, is open to the idea of joining Dortmund this summer.

Done deals

- Barcelona have signed German forward Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund. Sources have told ESPN the deal is worth an initial €22 million ($25m), with another €7m ($7.9m) in add-ons. Read

play 1:57 Hutchison: 'Not a chance' Guimarães leaves Newcastle for Arsenal for £55m

Other rumors

- Real Madrid and Manchester City are willing to enter the race for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomandé. The Ivory Coast international has agreed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain, although with no official offer lodged by the club, his future remains open. (BILD)

- Inter Milan have held initial talks with Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and Roma's Manu Koné remain on Manchester United's midfielder wish-list. Koné is viewed as a more realistic option this summer. (Sky Sports)

- Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign U.S. youth international Benji Flowers from Dallas FC. (The Athletic)

- Aston Villa could swoop for Everton midfielder James Garner, with Villa expected to step up their interest after a summer of significant squad changes. (Football Insider)

- Celtic forward Daizen Maeda is set to arrive in Suffolk on Thursday ahead of his £10 million move to newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town. (Sky Sports)

- Liverpool youngster Amara Nallo is set to join Finnish club HJK Helsinki on a season-long loan. (The Athletic)

- Celtic are on the verge of completing the €4 million transfer of Paderborn midfielder Mika Baur. (Daily Record)

- Former Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is in talks with several clubs, including Olympiacos. (Sky Germany)

- Juventus striker Loïs Openda has green-lit a move to Lyon following discussions between the two clubs. (Footmercato)

- Watford and Australia winger Nestory Irankunda is getting closer to joining Sporting CP in a €22 million deal. (Nicolo Schira)

- Crystal Palace are in advanced talks to try and sign Augsburg centre-back Chrislain Matisma. (Ben Jacobs)