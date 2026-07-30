Chelsea bolster defence as Maxence Lacroix arrives from Crystal Palace

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Chelsea have signed centre-back Maxence Lacroix from fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The France international has signed a contract that runs until the end of the 2031-32 season.

"I am really happy to be part of this beautiful club. Everyone knows the legend of Chelsea, its tradition of winning, and to be a part of that is a proud moment," Lacroix told club media.

"When I spoke with the manager, I saw that we have the same direction and desire for this club.

"We want to win. When you see the quality of the players here, everything we have around the club, it's something that we can achieve. The ambition is to lift trophies, and I can't wait to contribute."

Maxence Lacroix has joined Chelsea from Crystal Palace. Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images.

In a statement announcing his arrival, Chelsea described Lacroix as "one of the fastest and best aerial defenders in the Premier League."

Lacroix is Chelsea's sixth signing of the summer alongside Morgan Rogers, Marco Palestra, Emmanuel Emegha, Dastan Satpaev, Denner and Geovany Quenda.

Lacroix won the FA Cup with Palace in 2025 and also lifted the Conference League at the end of a 2025-26 season in which he made 55 appearances for the south London club.

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Levi Colwill missed almost all of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, with Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah forming the central-defensive partnership for much of the campaign.

After a dismal season that saw the club finish 10th, the Chelsea hierarchy has acknowledged a change in recruitment policy is needed, with a refocusing away from young, inexperienced players towards ones that can help the team compete for the title.

Chelsea also look set to sign Brighton's Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson after his contract with Brentford was terminated.

Information from PA contributed to this story.