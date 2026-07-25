Auckland vs Tottenham: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, team news

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Tottenham Hotspur make the long trip to the southern hemisphere as they continue their pre-season in New Zealand, facing Auckland FC at Eden Park over the weekend.

Roberto de Zerbi's side narrowly escaped relegation from the Premier League last season, and Spurs have been making big moves in the transfer market to address their underperformance last year.

New signings Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke are part of Tottenham's 35-man squad that have travelled to Auckland and Sydney as they prepare for the 2026-27 season.

Fernandes scored three minutes into his Spurs debut a few days ago, as Tottenham beat MK Dons 1-0 to start their pre-season campaign on a positive note.

Auckland, meanwhile are only two seasons old as a club, having finished top of the A-League in their debut season, and followed it up with a third-placed finish last time, although they won the playoff final to win the trophy.

Manager Steve Corica left the side last week to join Yokohoma F. Marinos, leaving Auckland still searching for a head coach as they begin their pre-season preparations against Spurs, although they have months to go before the A-League season starts.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Spursplay. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Saturday, July 25, 11 p.m.

UK BST: Sunday, July 26, 4 a.m.

India IST: Sunday, July 26, 8:30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Sunday, July 26, 1.00 p.m.

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Team News

Auckland FC

Auckland didn't lose any players to the World Cup this summer, and ought to have a fully rested squad. With no injuries in place, Auckland are likely to name a strong side - similar to the lineup that defeated Sydney FC in the playoff final.

However they did lose crucial midfielder Louis Verstratte as he returned to Belgium 'for personal and family reasons'. The likes of Dan Hall, Guillermo May, Jake Girdwood-Reich, Alex Paulsen and Jesse Randall have all left the championship-winning side, as the club deal with salary cap rules that they were exempt from in their first two seasons. New Zealand international Lauchlan Bayliss joined the club in the summer and is expected to feature.

Tottenham Hotspur

Roberto de Zerbi is without Marcos Senesi (Argentina), Djed Spence (England) and FIFA World Cup winner, Pedro Porro (Spain) -- with the trio still recovering from their exertions in North America. Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Matar Sarr have also been granted extended leave after their World Cup appearances.

In addition, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski are still nursing long-term injuries. Guglielmo Vicario suffered a minor knock in training and was left out of the tour.

However, Spurs have still named a 35-man squad that includes all of their summer signings as they take on Auckland FC, Sydney FC and Chelsea in their pre-season tour.