Jermain Defoe leaves Woking after 116 days: 'Impossible' to continue

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Jermaine Defoe has left Woking after only 116 days in charge. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Former England forward Jermain Defoe has left his role as Woking boss just 116 days since taking over and two weeks before the club's National League opener.

Defoe was a surprise appointment on March 29 by Woking and won two of his six matches in charge to guide them to 10th in the 2025-26 campaign, but it was confirmed on Thursday night that the former Tottenham and West Ham striker had left by mutual consent.

"Woking can confirm that the club and first-team manager Jermain Defoe have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect," a club statement read.

"We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Jermain for his contribution during his time at Woking, and we wish him every success in the future.

"The club remains fully focused on delivering its objectives both on and off the pitch. We would like to thank our supporters for their continued support."

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Defoe took to social media to share his own statement on the matter and said that circumstances have made it "impossible" for him to continue in the role.

"Following recent discussions, I can confirm that I have mutually agreed to leave my position as manager of Woking FC," Defoe said on Instagram.

"Unfortunately, circumstances have ultimately made it impossible for me to continue in the position. I am extremely proud of the work undertaken during my time at the club and genuinely felt that we were building something special.

"I would like to thank Todd Johnson for giving me the opportunity to manage the club. I am incredibly grateful to the supporters and, most importantly, the players, who I am genuinely gutted for. The group is a fantastic one, and I wish the squad every success for the season ahead.

"I'm really disappointed the journey has ended so soon, but I leave with great pride in what Paul Bracewell, Karl Halabi and I were building at the club.

"My time at Woking FC has been an eye-opening managerial experience and one that will undoubtedly make me stronger for the next challenge in my career."

Information from PA contributed to this report.