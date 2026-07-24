Arsenal's new away kit brings back cult 'bruised banana' design ... again

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have unveiled their new away kit for the 2026-27 season and once more the primary source of inspiration for the design is their old "Bruised Banana" jersey of the early 1990s.

The reigning Premier League champions have revamped the cult classic for the umpteenth time recent years to create a new shirt which "salutes the club's rich heritage while combining football culture and style" -- again.

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The same zig-zag pattern from the classic 1991-93 shirt has been reused, though the fruity yellow hues of yesteryear have been replaced with navy blues.

The cannon crest and trefoil add a little authentic retro aesthetic, while the red and gold trim complete the picture.

The 'bruised banana' design sharply split opinion among fans when Arsenal first wore it in the early 1990s, but it is now beloved by Gunners fans. Adidas

Arsenal have repeatedly leant on the nostalgic magic of their Bruised Banana kit since first reviving the design for their 2019-20 away kit, which was almost a shot-for-shot remake of the original.

The Gunners have returned to the pattern on several occasions since, using the angular graphic to decorate match kits, street apparel and merchandise.

It all feels increasingly reminiscent of Marge Simpson's pink Chanel suit, which she purchased from an outlet mall and had to keep altering in order to convince people that she had multiple versions of it,

In all honesty, it's starting to feel a little played out now -- at least from a neutral's perspective.

Perhaps it is possible to have too much of a good thing?