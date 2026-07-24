Barcelona reveal fresh Kobe brand collab for new away kit

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Barcelona have unveiled their new away kit for the 2026-27 season and what is the second chapter of the club's collaborative partnership with Kobe Bryant's signature brand.

According to the LaLiga champions, the black and purple kit is infused with Bryant's trademark "Mamba Mentality," the name given by the late NBA superstar to his own personal sporting philosophy -- a mantra built around ambition, focus and striving for excellence.

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Many of the design flourishes that were found on the 2025-26 Barça x Mamba Mentality away kit have returned, including the signature colour palette of purple, black and gold -- all colours closely associated with Bryant's incredible basketball career with the LA Lakers.

Barcelona's new away kit is the latest collab with Nike's Kobe brand. FC Barcelona

As well as featuring Bryant's three-horned Mamba logo on the chest rather than the standard Nike Swoosh, the Barça kit is also covered in a knitted weave pattern inspired by snakeskin and has an eye-catching iridescent silicone club crest that has also been stamped with a snakeskin texture.

The full kit features a colour gradient that phases from black to purple, with sponsors logos added in brushed gold. There is also an inspirational quote from Bryant hidden inside the shirt collar that instructs the wearer to "Leave the game better than you found it."

With Barça providing eight members of the Spain squad that just won the 2026 FIFA World Cup -- including the scorer of the winning goal in the final, Ferran Torres -- they are certainly doing their best to make good on that motto.