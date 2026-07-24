Argentina's Nicolás Otamendi retires from international football after World Cup

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Argentina centre-back Nicolás Otamendi has announced his retirement from international duty at the age of 38.

Playing in his fourth World Cup, Otamendi came on as a substitute in the 1-0 extra time defeat to Spain in Sunday's final, his last appearance for the national team.

"Today I find myself writing the hardest words of my entire career," Otamendi wrote on Instagram.

"I bid farewell to the Argentina national team, but I am immensely proud to have represented my country.

"Whilst titles go down in history, the love for these colours lasts a lifetime."

Nicolás Otamendi has retired from international football. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

Otamendi scored eight goals in 139 appearances since making his debut with the national team 17 years ago.

He was part of Argentina's teams that lifted the 2022 World Cup and the Copa America in 2021 and in 2024.

"Ever since I was a young boy, I dreamt of wearing the Argentina national team shirt -- it was the greatest privilege football has ever given me," Otamendi added.

"I defended it with all my heart, with pride, and with a sense of responsibility, knowing what it means to millions of Argentines. Fate decreed that my final match would be a World Cup final. It wasn't the result we wanted, but I leave with my head held high, knowing that this squad gave it their all right up to the very last second.

"I bid farewell with the peace of mind that I have given my all. I never held back a single ounce of effort, I never stopped believing, and I never stopped seeing this shirt as the greatest honour of my life.

"Thank you, Argentina. Thank you for letting me fulfil my dream of becoming a world champion and of wearing the most beautiful shirt in the world."

Otamendi, who recently joined Argentinian giants River Plate after a successful career in Europe where he played for FC Porto, ⁠Valencia, ​Manchester City and Benfica, is certain the national team has a great future ahead.

"To those who still wear this shirt today, I want to say something from the bottom of my heart: never stop believing," he wrote.

"There will be setbacks that seem impossible to overcome, but this shirt always rewards those who defend it with humility, sacrifice and love. Hold your heads high, keep fighting and don't let a defeat rob you of your hope. I am convinced that the next chapter in our history will belong to you."

Leandro Paredes is also considering his Argentina future. Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images.

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, meanwhile, is considering his future with the national team.

Paredes, 32, faced widespread criticism for sparking an on-pitch brawl in the aftermath of Sunday's final and could face sanctions by FIFA if found guilty of unsportsmanlike conduct.

"For many, this will be a time to decide whether to carry on [in the national team]," Paredes said.

"It's been a wonderful journey. It's going to be very difficult to maintain this standard and keep the group functioning in this way, and there will be many factors to weigh up. We need to take our time when making decisions.

"I still don't know if I'm ready to carry on. It's a process that needs to be taken in and thought through."

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Paredes reflected on the World Cup and conceded Spain were worthy winners.

"A lot has been said, but Spain were better than us in the final," the Boca Juniors midfielder said.

"They are the deserved World Cup winners. All that's left for us is to enjoy what we've achieved over these eight years. It's a pleasure to be part of this. It's incredible."