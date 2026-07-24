Jürgen Klopp starts Germany stint with a threat to quit

Klopp: When you don't want me as Germany coach I'm gone (1:18)

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Jürgen Klopp started his tenure as Germany's head coach with a threat to leave the job if the media does not respect his family's privacy.

On Friday, Germany unveiled the former Liverpool boss as Julian Nagelsmann's replacement after he departed in the wake of a penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay at the recent World Cup.

In taking charge of his country, Klopp returns to full-time management for the first time since ending his nine-year stint in charge of Liverpool.

Jürgen Klopp has warned the media to respect his family's privacy. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

However, he has kicked things off with a warning to the media at his unveiling.

"If at any point you all think -- it's not enough for just one or two to feel this way --that I should leave, I will leave without severance pay," Klopp said to journalists.

"If you go after my family and don't leave them alone, I will leave.

"I've seen what happened with Julian [Nagelsmann] and [Thomas] Tuchel. I know it's worse in other countries.

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"This is the only thing I ask: Criticise me for it, whether something works or whether it doesn't work.

"You don't need to praise me too much when it works. That should be a matter of course. If it doesn't work, I am more than willing to work on it. "

Klopp has been appointed on a four-year term that will see him lead Germany into the 2030 World Cup, set to be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

As a long-time critic of the international calendar Klopp, whose release from his Red Bull global head of soccer job involved a one million euros donation to the company's charitable foundation and a commitment to play three matches in Leipzig, pledged to be more sympathetic to club managers.

"If someone says 'You can't call him and because he has done four matches in a row' I will say 'fine,'" he said.

"I will not fight tooth and nail for that player, I will listen to the club coach."

He is confident his style will transfer to the national team despite having less time to work with his squad, admitting he had not "prepared 800 training sessions."

"The actual work on the pitch is something you can't change, of course it will be much less than a club but I don't think I will be missing it too much," he said.

Press Association contributed to this report.