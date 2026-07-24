Pep Guardiola turns down Italy, he'll take year off - source

Could Pep Guardiola become the next Italy coach? (1:13)

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Pep Guardiola's intention remains to take "at least one year" out of the game despite being approached to take over the vacant Italy coaching job, a source told ESPN.

ESPN revealed earlier this week that Italy were one of four nations to have approached Guardiola since he left Manchester City at the end of last season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Friday that Guardiola had turned down the job.

A source close to Guardiola reiterated to ESPN that talks about taking over Italy immediately were a non-starter given the Catalan coach's desire to take some time out.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager wants to prioritise his personal life after spending 10 years in the top job at City.

When he returns to the game, the source added, he would be open to stepping into international football, with several other nations also sounding out his availability this summer.

The source could not confirm the other countries, but the Netherlands and England have both previously been credited with an interest in Guardiola.

Italy's new technical director Paolo Maldini revealed this week the country's football federation (FIGC) also approached current Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti about the vacant position.

Pep Guardiola has reportedly turned down the offer to coach Italy. Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Ancelotti has a contract with Brazil until 2030 and is set to stay in the role despite exiting the World Cup in the round of 16 to Norway.

Former Italy coach Roberto Mancini, who guided the Azzurri to Euro 2020 glory, 2006 World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo and Antonio Conte have been linked with the post as well.

The FIGC have been seeking a new coach since Gennaro Gattuso's resignation after April's World Cup playoff loss to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Information from ESPN's Gabriele Marcotti contributed to this report.