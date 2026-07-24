Enzo Maresca: It's a 'privilege' to succeed Pep Guardiola at Man City

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Enzo Maresca has said it's a "privilege" to succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Maresca has taken over at the Etihad Stadium after Guardiola's highly-successful 10-year spell at the club.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, the Italian -- formerly Guardiola's assistant at City -- acknowledged the difficulty faced by both Manchester United and Arsenal in trying to replace legendary managers.

Maresca, however, insists he's not daunted by the task.

Enzo Maresca is embracing the challenge of replacing Pep Guardiola. Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images.

"First of all, I'd like to say it's a privilege," said Maresca.

"The reason why the club decided to go for me, that means for me it's a privilege. I consider Pep the best coach in the world in the last 20, 25 years.

"It's a challenge, it's nice, a privilege. Also, the history of managers with many years in the same club, after always you struggle a little. Sir Alex [Ferguson], Arsene [Wenger]. But also it's a challenge to try and do the right things immediately for this organisation, the fans, everyone.

"I feel back home. I feel very good. The feeling since day one has been brilliant. So I'm happy."

Maresca also addressed speculation surrounding Rodri after the midfielder played a key role in Spain's World Cup success.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

He's set to undergo surgery on a back issue on Monday. But after some rest and recovery, Maresca says he expects the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner to be part of his squad next season.

"We have to say that around big players there is always speculation," said the former Leicester and Chelsea boss.

"So I'm not worried about that, it's normal, also because they [Spain] won the World Cup. He is one of the best players.

"I think every manager wants to have Rodri, because he's a top player.

"But now, surgery on Monday, and then he needs holiday, he needs to rest, recovery, and then he will be back here with us."

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City have already spent £116m ($154.7m) this summer to bring in midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

Sources have told ESPN that there's interest in adding another midfielder and strengthening other positions -- including right-back -- and Maresca has hinted that more transfer business will follow before the deadline.

"I think there is always something to do, because it's something we want [to do] but [also] because of the dynamic of the transfer window," he said.

"There are probably a few things to do, but we are in the process to do that."