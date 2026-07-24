Senegal's appeal against being stripped of AFCON crown to be heard in October

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Senegal won the AFCON final only to later be stripped of their title. Photo by Samah Zidan/Anadolu via Getty Images.

Senegal's appeal against the decision to strip them of the Africa Cup of Nations title will be heard on Oct. 8.

Senegal were judged to have forfeited the final against Morocco on Jan. 18 by an appeal board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after they left the pitch in protest at a penalty award deep into stoppage time.

The score was goalless at the time and the subsequent penalty was missed, with Senegal going on to win 1-0 after extra-time. The CAF appeal board awarded a 3-0 win to Morocco on March 17, with Senegal confirming their intention to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) later that month.

CAS announced on Friday afternoon that a date had now been set.

The court said the parties -- the Senegalese federation, CAF and the Moroccan federation (FRMF) -- did not agree to expedite the procedure, so the case will now follow a standard timeline.

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The hearing will take place behind closed doors, CAS said, and it confirmed that a decision will not be given on the day of the hearing.

The decision to award a penalty to Morocco after a VAR check prompted then Senegal coach Pape Thiaw to lead his players off the pitch.

Brahim Díaz missed the spot-kick when Senegal finally returned, and Pape Gueye grabbed the winner in the additional period.