Belgium name Van Bommel to replace Rudi Garcia as manager

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Former Netherlands international Mark van Bommel has taken over as head coach of Belgium's national team following their run to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Van Bommel replaces Rudi Garcia, who it was confirmed this week would leave at the end of his contract on July 31.

"Belgium has outstanding players and enormous potential," Van Bommel said. "Together with my coaching staff, we want to build a team that is disciplined, ambitious and brave enough to compete with the very best."

Van Bommel has coached PSV Eindhoven, VfL Wolfsburg and Royal Antwerp FC. As a player he represented top European clubs including Barcelona, Bayern Munich and AC Milan. He was also in the Netherlands side which reached the final of the 2010 World Cup, losing to Spain.

Mark van Bommel was named to coach Belgium. Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

He boosted his coaching reputation in Belgium by winning a league and cup double with Antwerp in 2023. That was Antwerp's first league title since 1957.

"Success is never guaranteed, but hard work, honesty and commitment are. We will give everything to help this team improve every day and make the Belgian people proud," Van Bommel said.

Boudewijn Zenden, Maarten Martens and Reinier Robbemond have been named as Van Bommel's assistants.

"I am truly delighted that Mark van Bommel and his assistants have agreed to take on this challenge. They are highly motivated and ambitious, and I am convinced that, with their international experience as both coaches and players, they will be perfectly placed to help our Belgian Red Devils continue to improve, achieve results and reach their full potential, both individually and as a team," Belgian soccer federation sports director Vincent Mannaert said.