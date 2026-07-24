Ilhan Fandi the magic man as Singapore snatch opening ASEAN Championship win over Cambodia

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PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- Eight months ago, a moment of individual brilliance from Ilhan Fandi secured for Singapore a historic AFC Asian Cup qualification on merit for the first time ever.

On Friday, at Morodok Techo National Stadium, the stakes may not have been as high yet -- given it was the opening game of the 2026 ASEAN Championship -- but the script repeated itself, with the Lions' star boy producing another stunning effort right at the death to help his side snatch a 2-1 victory over Cambodia in Group A.

The result ensured that Singapore board the plane back to Changi Airport with the three points that already loom as crucial for their semifinal prospects given the tougher tests that lie ahead -- but they will also be heading home sighing relief given they nearly draw -- and could easily have lost -- a game they were favourites for.

More to follow...