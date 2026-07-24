IOC will not investigate Infantino over Trump interference allegations

Open Extended Reactions

Allegations that FIFA president Gianni Infantino breached Olympic rules on political neutrality in his dealings with U.S. President Donald Trump will not be investigated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Human rights group FairSquare announced earlier this month it had submitted a complaint to the IOC regarding Infantino, which included reference to FIFA's decision to defer a World Cup suspension for United States striker Folarin Balogun after Trump personally asked Infantino to review the red card.

Infantino is an IOC member but a spokesperson for the organisation said that because the complaint centred on FIFA decisions and governance, its ethics commission concluded it did not have jurisdiction to investigate.

"The IOC ethics commission thoroughly analysed the complaint by FairSquare," a spokesperson said.

"The commission noticed that, pursuant to the Olympic Charter, each international federation (IF) maintains its independence and autonomy in its governance. The IOC Code of Ethics' scope of application vis-a-vis the international federations and their officials is specifically limited to their relations with the IOC.

"The IOC ethics commission noted that the current complaint, including with regard to the FIFA president, refers only to the IF's decisions on its governance and its management, including its relations with government, and to the IF's implementation of the rules of its sport, which are both outside the scope of application of the IOC code of ethics.

"Consequently, the complaint falls outside the IOC ethics commission's jurisdiction. FairSquare has been informed accordingly.

"Separately from this complaint, as reaffirmed at the recent IOC Session, the IOC will continue its efforts to strengthen good governance across the Olympic Movement and to promote greater clarity regarding the respective roles, responsibilities and accountability of its constituent organisations."

FairSquare has been contacted for comment.

FairSquare separately made a complaint about Infantino to the investigatory chamber of FIFA's ethics committee last December.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is seen with U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

That complaint addressed four instances in which FairSquare alleged Infantino expressed his public support for the actions and policies of Trump.

It also requested that the ethics committee investigate Infantino's role in the decision to introduce a FIFA Peace Prize and the decision to award it to Trump at the draw for the 2026 World Cup, and the conformity of those processes with FIFA's procedural rules.

FairSquare said earlier this month that it had received an acknowledgement of its complaint from FIFA's ethics committee, but no further information since.

That complaint was filed before the furore surrounding the Balogun affair.

FIFA's disciplinary committee announced on July 5 that the automatic one-match ban for the Monaco forward had been suspended. Trump revealed the following day he had personally lobbied Infantino to review the decision.

Infantino insisted FIFA's committees acted independently, but no explanation has been provided by the disciplinary committee regarding the specific circumstances which prompted the deferral of the ban.

The Times has reported that the committee chair, Mohammad Al Kamali, took the decision alone.

UEFA issued a statement describing the Balogun decision as "unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable," with its president Aleksander Ceferin understood to have stayed away from last Sunday's final in protest over that issue, and a number of other serious misgivings over FIFA's governance.