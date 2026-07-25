Abdukodir Khusanov signs new long-term deal with Manchester City

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Manchester City have agreed terms on a new contract for Abdukodir Khusanov, the club have confirmed.

The defender has signed a new deal until 2031, with the option of another year. It replaces his existing contract, which was due to expire in 2029.

"I am really happy to extend my stay at City," said Khusanov. "I've enjoyed every minute since I arrived in Manchester and I feel I am growing and learning a lot as a player.

"I have a new challenge now, which is to impress Enzo Maresca and his staff and ensure I am in his team regularly. I am determined to do that."

Abdukodir Khusanov enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season and will hope to make himself a key member of Enzo Maresca's squad. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Khusanov arrived at the Etihad Stadium from French club Lens in January 2025.

The 22-year-old, who was part of Uzbekistan's squad at the World Cup, had a breakthrough campaign last season, making 37 appearances in all competitions.

He started in both the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup final and has been rewarded for his form with an improved contract.

"We've been really pleased and impressed by Abdukodir's development since he arrived in England," said director of football Hugo Viana.

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"We're seeing him grow into a brilliant young man and an outstanding defender, but we know this is only the beginning.

"His physical and technical abilities are top, he has all the assets needed to be a world-class centre-back."

Man City will kick off their 2026-27 Premier League season at home to Bournemouth on Aug. 23.