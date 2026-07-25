Transfer rumors, news: Could Arsenal's Gyökeres join Atlético in Alvarez swap move?

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Atlético Madrid could look to involve Viktor Gyökeres in any deal from Arsenal for striker Julián Álvarez, while Mohamed Salah is close to joining the Turkish Süper Lig.

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Julián Álvarez told ESPN earlier this summer that he would like to leave Atlético Madrid. Getty Images

- Arsenal are emerging as the only club Atlético Madrid will let Julián Álvarez join if the Argenina forward departs the Spanish capital this summer, accoording to Spanish broadcaster Cadena SER. Atlético remain unwilling to strengthen their LaLiga rivals Barcelona, regardless of the transfer fee on offer. However, they would be open to negotiations with Arsenal, particularly if a deal includes Viktor Gyökeres as a direct replacement. The Spanish club are prioritising incoming transfers before making decisions on departures, although Alvarez's future is expected to become one of the major stories of the summer window.

- Real Madrid have seen a €100 million bid for RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande rejected, Sky Germany reports. The offer, worth around €90 million plus €10 million in add-ons, matches Liverpool's previous proposal but falls short of Leipzig's valuation. Paris Saint-Germain are yet to submit an official bid, despite Diomandé agreeing personal terms on a contract until 2031. Leipzig remain determined to keep the highly-rated forward unless they receive what they consider to be an exceptional bid, although further interest from Madrid could complicate PSG's pursuit.

- Former Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is edging closer to joining Turkish side Besiktas on a free transfer, transfer journalist Nicolo Schira reports. An agreement in principle has been struck between the two parties over an initial 12-month contract, with an option for an additional year. Beşiktaş head coach Vincenzo Italiano is spearheading efforts to sign Salah, who left Liverpool last month after nine trophy-laden years at the club.

- Real Madrid are confident they can sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri, according to The Athletic. While formal club-to-club talks are yet to begin, Madrid believe Rodri, who has entered the final year of his contract, is within reach. Rodri has yet to commit to a new deal at City despite ongoing discussions, with his performances during Spain's World Cup triumph prompting Madrid to intensify their interest. The 30-year-old has previously spoken of his desire to return to Spain during his playing career, boosting the Spanish giants' hopes of completing a blockbuster swoop.

- Aston Villa have opened talks with Chelsea over a permanent deal for Nicolas Jackson as head coach Unai Emery looks to reunite with the Senegal international, The Sun has revealed. Jackson is now viewed as Villa's preferred replacement for Ollie Watkins, who could join Fenerbahçe later in the transfer window. The Premier League side are exploring a permanent deal for Jackson instead of a loan, although Chelsea's reported £65 million valuation means negotiations are expected to be challenging.

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Other rumors

- Brentford have submitted an opening offer for West Ham United left back El Hadji Malick Diouf. Discussions are ongoing between the two clubs, although several other clubs are monitoring the situation. (Footmercato)

- Como are expected to meet with Chelsea this weekend as they push ahead with efforts to sign England defender Trevoh Chalobah. However, he will not be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge for anything less than £30 million. (Sky Italia)

- Chelsea have lodged an official offer for Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kerim Alajbegović. Chelsea are prepared to bid as much as €40 million for him this summer. (Kicker)

- Roma are keen on signing Fulham winger Oscar Bobb, despite the Norway international only moving to Craven Cottage six months ago. (Retsport via Football Italia)

- Hamburg and Arsenal remain in direct contact over the proposed transfer of Fábio Vieira. (Sky Germany)

- Eintracht Frankfurt are willing to let Noel Futkeu leave the club for around €8 million this summer. (Sky Germany)

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- Maxence Lacroix has completed his medical at Chelsea ahead of his £52 million transfer from Crystal Palace. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has reached a verbal agreement with Chilean giants Colo Colo. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are closely monitoring Rayo Vallecano full-back Andrei Rațiu. (Matteo Moretto)

- Hull City are in advanced negotiations with Burnley for midfielder Florentino Luís. (Ben Jacobs)

- Galatasaray submitted a €30 million bid for winger Rafael Leão earlier this week. However, AC Milan are seeking at least €50 million for the Portuguese international. (Nicolo Schira)

- Charlton Athletic are preparing an improved offer for striker Lyndon Dykes, who enjoyed a loan spell at The Valley last season. (Sky Sports)