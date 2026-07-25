Salma Paralluelo joins OL Lyonnes on four-year deal after leaving Barcelona

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Salma Paralluelo left Barcelona as a free agent last month and will now be playing her football in France. Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Spain forward Salma Paralluelo has joined OL Lyonnes on a four-year deal, the French club have announced.

Paralleulo left Barcelona last month as a free agent, having spent four years at the Spanish giants after joining from Villareal in 2022.

Barça and Paralluelo had been in talks over a new contract in June but failed to reach an agreement.

Paralluelo is now the fourth big name to depart from Barça this summer, with Alexia Putellas and Mapi León having left to join London City Lionesses, while Ona Batlle has joined fellow WSL side Arsenal.

The move to Lyonnes marks the first time 22-year-old Paralluelo has played for a club outside of her native Spain.

The former sprinter has enjoyed plenty of success in her young career so far, having helped Spain to win the World Cup in 2023 -- where she was named Young Player of the tournament -- and having won the UEFA Women's Champions League with Barcelona on three occasions.

- Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas joins WSL side London City Lionesses

- Ona Batlle joins Arsenal following Barcelona exit

- Caroline Weir signs for OL Lyonnes after Real Madrid departure

Paralluelo has also won four Liga F titles, along with three Copa de la Reina trophies and four Spanish supercopas.

She has found her playing time in the last few years limited by injuries and she also took a break from football due to physical and mental fatigue at the end of 2024.

However, she signed off from Barcelona in excellent form -- having scored two goals in the Champions League final against her new club Lyonnes, and was able to lift the trophy with Barça one last time.