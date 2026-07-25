Lee Kang-in joins Atlético Madrid from PSG, signs five-year deal

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Lee Kang-in has joined Atlético Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal.

The 25-year-old midfielder arrives at the LaLiga side from PSG on a contract running until June 30, 2031.

Lee began his career with Valencia and made his first-team debut for the Spanish side in October 2018 in the Copa del Rey, going on to make 62 appearances for the club.

He joined Mallorca in August 2021 and spent two seasons there before signing for PSG in the summer of 2023.

Lee Kang-in won 12 trophies during his three years at PSG, including two Champions League. Carl Recine/Getty Images

The midfielder featured 124 times for Les Parisiens, scoring 16 goals and providing 16 assists, and won 12 trophies during his three years in the French capital, including two Champions League titles and three Ligue 1 crowns.

On the international stage Lee made his first senior appearance for South Korea in September 2019 and has been capped 50 times, scoring 10 goals.

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He recently featured at this year's World Cup, playing in all three of the team's Group A fixtures.