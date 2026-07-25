Paulo Josué inspires Malaysia to comeback win over Myanmar at ASEAN Championship

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It would be an understatement to say a new era has dawned for Malaysia.

In the wake of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) being found guilty of using falsified documents to allow foreign-born players to be eligible for the national team, an inquest led to sweeping changes within the governing body.

Even though former coach Peter Cklamovski had not been implicated in the saga, his abrupt departure back in June -- after just a year and a half in charge -- left a huge void to fill right on the eve of the ASEAN Championship, officially known as the 2026 ASEAN Hyundai Cup.

With little time to scour for replacements, the FAM opted for familiarity -- handing the reins on an interim basis to technical director Tan Cheng Hoe for his second spell at the helm after a previous stint from 2018 to 2022.

Parachuted into the role, and with one hand tied by clubs not being obliged to release players for the competition, Tan had to assemble the strongest squad possible -- and it was one with a severely inexperienced look to it.

Nine of the 26 players he selected were yet to taste senior international football heading into the tournament. A further ten had less than ten caps to their names. None with a half century or more.

Maybe it could be youthful enthusiasm that drives Harimau Malaya to success at this year's ASEAN Championship.

But, if that is to be the case, it will have to wait for another day.

On Saturday, as the Malaysians opened their Group B campaign away to Myanmar in Yangon, it was their oldest head who rose to the occasion and prevented them from falling to a shock -- and potentially costly -- defeat.

With Malaysia trailing to Myat Kaung Khant's tenth-minute opener, captain Paulo Josué produced a genuine captain's display -- equalising from close range in the 52nd minute before converting from the spot just five minutes later to inspire his team to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Thuwunna Stadium.

At the age of 37, Saturday was only Josué's 30th cap for Malaysia but much of that has to do with the fact that he only gained Malaysian citizenship in 2023. And he did it the long way -- after living and playing in the country for seven years.

There can be no debate over the legitimacy of his passport, with the Brazilian-born attacker now into his ninth year in Malaysia. Likewise, there is no denying that -- with all the inexperience in the team -- Josué and his fellow leaders in the team are still going to be ones determining how far Harimau Malaya go at the ASEAN Championship.

It's not that there weren't any youthful bright sparks on Saturday.

In particular, G. Parvithran was a livewire out wide and looks like he could offer Malaysia plenty in the future. Remarkably, he now has three senior caps to his name even if he is yet to make his senior professional debut at club level with Johor Darul Ta'zim - although he remains highly rated.

There is also plenty of intrigue surrounding American-born and raised Wan Kuzain, who is finally suiting up for Harimau Malaya having been identified as a candidate years ago.

Still, the core will consists of players like Josué, his fellow naturalised Malaysians in Ezequiel Agüero, Endrick and Mohamadou Sumareh, as well as the most senior member of the squad in 44-capped Syafiq Ahmad -- who looks to have been fully converted from an attacking type to a central midfielder.

In defence is where Malaysia look most vulnerable.

The back four that started against Myanmar combined for a meagre total of 14 caps heading into the contest. Rodney Celvin and Alif Ahmad were both making their international bow. The other four listed defenders in the squad are Jimmy Raymond, who has just three international appearances to his name, and the uncapped trio of Aysar Hadi, Ibrahim Manusi and Faris Danish.

For a fresh-faced Malaysia outfit, whatever experience they can draw on will be key to their prospects. Whether they have enough at their disposal is the big question, even in spite of their positive start on Saturday.