Arsenal interested in Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior - sources

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Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior and have been exploring whether a move for the Brazil international would be possible for them financially, but the situation is at a very tentative stage, sources have told ESPN.

The 26-year-old has just one year left on his Real Madrid contract as it stands.

Sources have told ESPN that Real Madrid see Arsenal as the only possible destination for Vinícius if he and the Spanish giants fail to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Those same sources also told ESPN that Real Madrid's interest in young RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande should be viewed in the context of Vinícius' situation.

Vinícius Júnior is now into the final 12 months of his current Real Madrid contract. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

If there is an opening -- should Vinícius not agree a new contact at Real Madrid -- then Arsenal would be keen on the player, sources told ESPN.

Vinícius scored four goals in five games for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, although he was unable to stop them from being knocked out by Norway in the round of 16.

The former Flamengo star joined Real Madrid in 2018 and has since won a host of trophies with Los Blancos, including two Champions Leagues, three LaLiga titles, three Spanish Supercopas and one Copa del Rey.

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