Barcelona will support family of worker who died during Camp Nou renovation

Barcelona have pledged to support the family of a worker who died during renovations at their Camp Nou stadium.

The accident occurred on Friday during the ongoing work to raise the venue's capacity to 105,000.

A club statement read: "FC Barcelona deeply regrets the death of the worker who lost his life yesterday in the workplace accident that occurred during the renovation works at Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona will support the family of a worker who died during the Camp Nou renovation. David Ramos/Getty Images

"The club wishes to express its deepest condolences and extend its heartfelt support to his family, friends, and colleagues.

"FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta wishes to personally convey his condolences to the family and places himself at their disposal on behalf of the entire club."

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Work on the stadium, which is being live-streamed on the club's website, began in June 2023 amid numerous delays and rising costs.

Having used the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys during the early stages of the work, the club returned to play home games at Camp Nou in November 2025 and won 19 out of 20 games there in the remainder of last season -- the only exception being April's defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.