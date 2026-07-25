Not another one! Erling Haaland's cousin Jonatan Braut Brunes signs for Sparta Prague

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PRAGUE -- Sparta Prague have signed Norwegian centre-forward Jonatan Braut Brunes, cousin of Manchester City star Erling Haaland, from Polish side Raków Częstochowa.

Sparta said on Saturday that the prolific 25-year-old striker, who scored 40 goals across all competitions over the past two years, had agreed a multi-year contract.

Financial details on his transfer to Sparta were undisclosed but, according to Polish media, the club paid a fee of €6 million ($6.8m).

"Over the past two seasons, Jonatan has scored 40 goals across all competitions, proving himself to be a reliable and accomplished finisher," said former Arsenal midfielder Tomáš Rosický, who is now Sparta's sporting director.

"His ability to score in a variety of ways, combined with his versatility, makes him a striker who can be effective in different tactical systems and against different types of opponents.

"He is adept at finding space between the lines and can contribute to the team's build-up play with his football intelligence. At the same time, he excels at operating on the offside line and making runs in behind the defence."

Jonatan Braut Brunes counts Leuven among his former clubs. (Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images)

Before his two years in Raków, Brunes played for Leuven in Belgium and Norwegian top-flight clubs Stromsgodset and Lillestrøm.

Brunes is not the only other member of Haaland's family to play professional football. Brunes' sister, Emma Braut Brunes, is a defender for Brøndby IF.

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Another one of his cousins, Albert Braut Tjåland, spent four years at Haaland's former club, Molde.

Haaland's father, Alf Inge Haaland, played for Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City.

Sparta face Lyon in the third qualifying round of the Champions League next month.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.