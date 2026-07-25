Woking claim Jermain Defoe missed meeting as 'growing concerns' led to exit

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Woking's Director of Football Jody Brown has said there were "growing concerns" about head coach Jermain Defoe before both parties mutually agreed to part ways.

The former England forward left his role as Woking head coach just 116 days since taking over and two weeks before the club's National League opener, sharing that it was "impossible to continue" in an Instagram post.

In a statement on Woking's website, Brown revealed that he had received feedback from across the club about growing concerns and had therefore requested to hold a meeting which Defoe did not attend.

Jermain Defoe's first role in management ended after just six games in charge. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

"In recent weeks there had been feedback from across the club, including players, staff and other departments, regarding growing concerns," Brown said. "To better understand the situation, I asked Jermain and Paul for a brief report outlining the squad's current depth, recruitment targets and any operational challenges, so we could provide the support required and accelerate preparations for the season.

"That report was requested on more than one occasion but was never received.

"A meeting was subsequently scheduled involving the directors, manager, assistant manager and Head of Operations to review preparations for the season. Neither Jermain nor his assistant attended that meeting or that day's training session."

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The former Tottenham and West Ham striker was appointed as head coach on March 29 and won two of six games in charge, guiding Woking to a 10th-place finish in the 2025-26 campaign.

"The recommendation to appoint Jermain as manager was mine, and I take full responsibility for it," Brown said. "After meeting with [Jermain Defoe] on several occasions, I believed he was the right person to lead the club into an exciting new era.

"As we have seen many times before, success as a player does not always translate into management and leadership. I sincerely hope to see him succeed in whichever direction he follows."