Manchester City vs Inter Milan: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, team news

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Pep Guardiola's successor Enzo Maresca will make his debut as Manchester City manager on Aug. 1, as his side kick off their preseason tour in Hong Kong against Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Last season, City were pipped to the Premier League title by rivals Arsenal in what would be manager Guardiola's last season with the English giants.

City made headlines this summer by signing England international Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest on a five-year deal until 2031 for a fee of £116 million ($154m).

Cristian Chivu was appointed Inter manager last summer and oversaw a stunning first season at the helm, which saw them win Serie A and Coppa Italia.

The two sides most notably met in the UEFA Champions League final in 2023, where a Rodri strike was enough to secure the win and the trophy for City.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on City+. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Saturday, Aug. 1, 7:30 a.m.

UK BST: Saturday, Aug. 1, 12:30 p.m.

India IST: Saturday, Aug. 1, 5 p.m.

Australia AEST: Saturday, Aug. 1, 9 p.m.

Venue: Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong

Team News

Manchester City

City will be without new signing Anderson for the game against Inter Milan due to England's involvement in the latter stages of the FIFA World Cup. Alongside Anderson, Nico O'Reilly and Marc Guéhi will also not meet up with the squad for the opening friendly.

Norway's Erling Haaland will not be available, nor will World Cup champion Rodri.

Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov, who just signed a new contract with the club, will be available due to his side's early departure from the tournament -- he was the only City player whose side did not make it out of the group stage.

Other players Maresca will have back from the World Cup include Croatia duo Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol, Algeria defender Rayan Aït-Nouri, Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo.

Inter Milan

Cristian Chivu is without World Cup finalist Lautaro Martínez and former City player Manuel Akanji as the duo continue their recovery from the tournament in North America.