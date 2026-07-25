Western Sydney Wanderers vs Chelsea: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, team news

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Xabi Alonso has been tasked with turning Chelsea's fortunes around. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea are set to get their 2026-27 preseason underway as they face off against Western Sydney Wanderers at Accor Stadium.

The game will be manager Xabi Alonso's first in front of fans as he looks to lay the groundwork for a much-improved season for the west London club.

Chelsea finished in 10th place in 2025-26, a campaign which saw them employ three different managers, including Calum McFarlane twice.

Alonso is far from the only arrival at the club this summer, with Chelsea having signed Morgan Rogers, Marco Palestra and Geovany Quenda, among others.

Western Sydney Wanderers, meanwhile, come into this on the back of their own disappointing season -- they finished bottom of the A-League, five points adrift of the next-worst team, the Brisbane Roar.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on CFC+, Chelsea's global subscription service.

Key details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Tuesday, July 28, 5.45 a.m.

UK BST: Tuesday, July 28, 10.45 a.m.

India IST: Tuesday, July 28, 3.15 p.m.

Australia AEST: Tuesday, July 28, 7.45 p.m.

Venue: Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

Team News

Chelsea

Chelsea fans will have to wait to see a number of their new signings in action after they were left out of the 28-man squad which flew to Australia on Friday.

Record signing Morgan Rogers is unavailable having gone to the final weekend of the World Cup with England.

Fellow new arrival Emmanuel Emegha, who joined from Strasbourg this summer, also misses out.

The Netherlands international scored in both of Chelsea's behind-closed-doors friendlies this month -- against Crawley and Bromley, respectively -- but picked up a hamstring injury in the latter according to BBC Sport.

Quenda, who arrived from Sporting CP, also did not travel to Australia, with BBC Sport reporting that he had an unspecified minor issue.

However, Blues fans will likely get a first look at Palestra following his arrival from Atalanta.

Likewise, there will likely be minutes for Cole Palmer and João Pedro, neither of whom made their nations' squads for the World Cup.

Estêvão, who also missed out on the Brazil squad due to a hamstring injury, could play his first minutes in front of fans since suffering the injury against Manchester United in April.

Western Sydney Wanderers

Nicolas Milanovic may play his first minutes for Western Sydney Wanderers since rejoining the club on Friday following an unsuccessful move to Aberdeen last summer.