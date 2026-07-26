Liverpool vs. Wrexham: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, team news

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Liverpool will look to build on their winning start under Andoni Iraola when they face Wrexham at Yankee Stadium in New York on Thursday.

The Reds played their first match under new head coach Iraola and got off to a flying start with a 4-2 win against Sunderland despite missing several key players and suffering another injury blow.

Iraola will aim to steer the club back in the right direction after Liverpool's title defence ended in a disappointing fifth-place finish last season.

Meanwhile, Wrexham continued their impressive preseason form, building on their 1-0 victory over Manchester United with a 3-2 win against Leeds United.

The Welsh club will be eager to take down a third Premier League opponent as they look to maintain their winning momentum ahead of another promotion push in the Championship next season.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on All Red Video, on Liverpool's official on-demand and live video service or on LFCTV.

Key details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Wednesday, July 29, 19.30 p.m.

UK BST: Thursday, July 30, 12.30 a.m.

India IST: Thursday, July 30, 5.00 a.m.

Australia AEST: Thursday, July 29, 9.30 a.m.

Venue: Yankee Stadium, New York

Team news

Liverpool

It wasn't all positive for Liverpool in their victory over Sunderland as captain Joe Gomez hobbled off injured after just 10 minutes, leaving the side with yet another setback in defence to deal with.

Liverpool fans were looking forward to a highly-anticipated debut for new signing Jérémy Jacquet, but to their dismay, the former Rennes defender was absent from the squad due to a precautionary measure. Iraola expects Jacquet to be involved in Liverpool's final preseason game on Aug. 2, meaning the former Bournemouth boss will likely deploy a makeshift back line with youngsters against Wrexham.

The Reds were also without Ryan Gravenberch, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak against Sunderland, but the trio have since joined the camp after representing their countries at the World Cup.

Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Cody Gakpo aren't part of Liverpool's preseason preparations. Alexis Mac Allister and new arrival Víctor Muñoz will report to training around mid-August, following the mandatory three-week break granted after their participation in the World Cup final where Argentina lost to Spain. Elsewhere, Liverpool are missing Hugo Ekitike and Conor Bradley to long-term injuries and the pair aren't expected to play a part in any friendlies this summer, meaning Iraola will be handing more opportunities to fringe players.

Wrexham

Parkinson revealed that Ryan Hardie and Elliot Lee picked up injuries after the Man United win and the pair weren't involved in Wrexham's victory over Leeds.

January signing Bailey Cadamarteri scored his first goal for the club against Leeds after getting limited game time last season. Liberato Cacace who was at the World Cup with New Zealand was handed some minutes last time out and could be involved again. Wrexham's attackers have put in impressive shifts this summer, meaning Parkinson has a welcome selection dilemma to test out ahead of next season.