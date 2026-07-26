Tottenham vs Sydney FC: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, team news

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Roberto De Zerbi joined Spurs in March. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham are set to play their third match of a busy preseason as they take on Sydney FC at the Allianz Stadium.

The game will be the north London side's second in the south hemisphere after they began their tour with a 2-0 win over Auckland in the early hours of Sunday morning, UK time.

This is head coach Roberto De Zerbi's first preseason at the club after joining in March, as the Italian looks to lay the groundwork to improve on last season.

It was a dismal campaign for Spurs, who had to wait until the final day to confirm their place in this season's Premier League, having employed three managers: Thomas Frank, Igor Tudor and eventually De Zerbi.

The club have looked to bounce back, having confirmed the signings of Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Sydney FC, meanwhile, tasted disappointment of a different kind last season -- they made it to the A-League Men Grand Final after a fifth-place finish in the table, but were defeated 1-0 by Auckland.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Spursplay, Tottenham's global streaming platform.

Key details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Wednesday, July 29, 5.45 a.m.

UK BST: Wednesday, July 29, 10.45 a.m.

India IST: Wednesday, July 29, 3.15 p.m.

Australia AEST: Wednesday, July 29, 7.45 p.m.

Venue: Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

Team News

Tottenham

Spurs fans should get another chance to see Fernandes in action again after his preseason debut goal against MK Dons and his appearance off the bench against Auckland.

Fellow new arrivals Tonali, Robertson and van Hecke were rested in that game, with De Zerbi telling TVNZ: "After a very long trip, we can't take a risk with the players who are not ready to play yet."

It remains to be seen whether they will be ready for Wednesday's game.

De Zerbi is still without the defensive trio of Senesi, Djed Spence and Pedro Porro after each made it to the final weekend of the World Cup.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Matar Sarr were also granted extended leave after their appearances in North America.

Injuries took their toll on Spurs last season, and the squad is still far from having a clean bill of health.

Guglielmo Vicario suffered a minor knock in training and was left out of the 35-man squad which travelled to the southern hemisphere.

Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski are all still out with long-term injuries.

Sydney FC

The Australian side will be without Paul Okon-Engstler -- a key member of the Socceroos side which went out at the round of 32 stage of this summer's World Cup at the hands of Egypt -- after he completed a move to FC Cologne.

Two-time AFC Champions League winner Takahiro Sekine -- who arrived from Urawa Red Diamonds in early July -- made his Sydney FC debut off the bench in Tuesday's 5-1 Australia Cup win over Bayswater City and could be set for his first start.