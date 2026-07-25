Casemiro to make Inter Miami debut against CF Montreal after receiving visa

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New Inter Miami midfielder Casemiro will make his debut in the Major League Soccer match against CF Montreal on Saturday night after receiving his P-1 Visa.

Inter Miami signed Casemiro as a free agent through the conclusion of the 2027 MLS Sprint season, with an option to extend until June 2029. The midfielder announced his intention to leave Manchester United once his contract with the Premier League club expired on June 30.

Casemiro prioritized joining Inter Miami over other MLS teams.

"What motivates me the most, and I think this is true for every player, is winning and continuing to grow. The project the Club presented to me, along with the effort everyone made to bring me here, means a lot to me," Casemiro said in a statement to club media.

"I'm incredibly grateful, and I can't wait to get started so I can repay that trust -- not only during the 90 minutes on matchday, but every day in training as well. All I can say is thank you, and I'll give everything I have to return the affection and confidence the Club has shown me."

Casemiro will not occupy a designated player (DP) slot on the roster. Inter Miami's three DPs are currently Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Germán Berterame.

Casemiro is set to make his first appearance for the first time since playing in Brazil's 2-1 World Cup round-of-16 defeat to Norway. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

MLS announced a review of a tampering allegation against Inter Miami in the signing of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that the LA Galaxy filed a tampering claim against Inter Miami to MLS regarding contact with Casemiro without first acquiring the player's Discovery Priority.

"I would like to leave very clear about this situation, especially as it pertains to my person," Casemiro said Wednesday.

"I spoke to the Galaxy a while ago. I left it very clear to them that I wanted to join Miami because, in the end, it's a city I love. My wife, my kids and I are always here when we have days off. We know the city.

"When I spoke to them [the Galaxy], I left it very clear which team I wanted to join in the MLS and that is Inter Miami because of the project, the hope and of course to play with the best player of all time. It's something that excites me.

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"I just want to thank Inter Miami, their effort. I also wanted to be here. The only MLS team I wanted to be a part of is Inter Miami."

Though Inter Miami and the Galaxy have since reached a settlement for the Discovery Priority of Casemiro, the league will continue to review the claim.