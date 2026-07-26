Liverpool's paucity of defensive options made clear in Iraola's first game

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NASHVILLE -- It didn't take long for Andoni Iraola to acquire a new Liverpool headache. The Basque's first game in charge ultimately ended in a 4-2 preseason victory over Sunderland but, with just four weeks to go until the dawn of a new Premier League campaign, the sight of defender Joe Gomez going to ground with an injury after just eight minutes in Nashville reinforced the Reds' glaring need for decisive action.

At his first news conference as Liverpool boss earlier this month, Iraola acknowledged the importance of adding to his ranks in the transfer market this summer. It was a sentiment he echoed while speaking at the Reds' preseason training base in Chicago this week, citing his team's need for a new winger as well as potential solutions for their "very thin" defence.

It was the latter issue that was brought into sharp focus on Saturday evening, with Liverpool's paucity of options at the back laid bare when new signing Jérémy Jacquet was ruled out with a minor issue before kick-off. Sources told ESPN the center back's absence was merely precautionary, with the club keen to allow him to build up his fitness after missing the second half of last season with a shoulder injury sustained at Rennes.

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However, his lack of involvement left Gomez as Iraola's only senior center back option and the 29-year-old's subsequent withdrawal meant the majority of the contest saw teenage duo Mor Talla Ndiaye and Ifeanyi Ndukwe -- both signed this year for the club's academy from Amitié FC and Austria Vienna respectively -- anchoring the heart of Liverpool's defence.

Of course, the impending return of captain Virgil van Dijk, who has been omitted from Liverpool's travelling party to the United States on account of last season's heavy workload, will soon bolster Iraola's resources. In Jacquet and Italy youth international Giovanni Leoni, who was signed from Parma last summer, Liverpool believe they possess two of the brightest young defensive talents in Europe.

While that may prove to be true, neither player has yet featured in the Premier League, with Leoni still working his way back from the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury he sustained on debut against Southampton last September. The departure of Ibrahima Konaté on a free transfer to Real Madrid last month has left Liverpool shorn of defensive experience -- a problem which will be exacerbated should Gomez's injury prove to be significant.

"Probably the worst news has been straight away the injury of Joe," Iraola told LFCTV after the game. "We were happy because we were going through training without losing any players and unluckily for us, we've lost Joe straight away.

"With Jeremy we decided to take it easy with him, he's had a lot of months without playing, he's been training very well, but we're going to take it easy with him. He will play probably in the last game of this US tour, he will have time to have minutes, but we were kind of happy, but we've lost one now."

Sources told ESPN Liverpool did not view the signing of a center back as a priority following Konaté's exit although it remains to be seen whether that stance changes in light of Gomez's injury. Even if he is able to make a quick return, Gomez's chequered injury history is a concern, as is the fact that both him and Van Dijk -- who turned 35 this month -- only have one year left on their contracts.

Andoni Iraola's first match in charge of Liverpool was 4-2 friendly win over Sunderland in Nashville on Saturday. Bill Barrett/ISI Photos

The Reds' deficiencies at the back last season contributed massively to a campaign which ultimately resulted in Arne Slot being relieved of his duties as head coach. Iraola will surely be aware that failing to recruit at least one defender this summer could leave him vulnerable to suffering the same fate.

Still, there were positives for the new Liverpool boss to take from Saturday's outing at Geodis Park. Forward Kieran Morrison, who signed a new four-year contract in May, impressed up front and was rewarded for his efforts with a superbly taken goal.

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Fresh from loan spells at Birmingham City and Hull City, Wales international Lewis Koumas also found the back of the net in the second half while Harvey Elliott looked sharp on his first appearance since returning from a disastrous loan spell at Aston Villa.

The introduction of Dominik Szoboszlai -- who put pen to paper on a new five-year deal last week -- provided an injection of class, with the midfielder claiming an assist and a typically spectacular goal. Szoboszlai has noticeably sought to lead by example during training in Chicago this week and it was instructive that he took over the captain's armband when Iraola brought him off the bench.

Liverpool will also be boosted by the arrival of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch this week, with the trio set to link up with the squad in Chicago tomorrow ahead of Wednesday's clash with Wrexham in New York.

"They are already there in Chicago," Iraola said. "They are waiting for us. I hope we use them properly and we go [forward] improving slowly, slowly the things that today didn't work."

Indeed, some patience may be required as Iraola tries to mould an evolving squad into genuine contenders in the Premier League and in Europe. He will certainly hope that, for his sake and for Liverpool's, he's given some more signings to expedite the process.