Inter Miami manager Hoyos says Berterame okay after being rushed to hospital after head collision

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Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos assured forward Germán Berterame is okay after being transported to the hospital in an ambulance amid the game against CF Montreal on Saturday night in Canada.

Berterame collapsed onto the field after being hit in the head by Efraín Morales' elbow inside the box, requiring immediate medical intervention. Inter Miami's medical team rushed to the pitch, before signaling for the ambulance.

Berterame was initially placed on a stretcher and transported off the field in the ambulance.

"What happened to Germán was a very, very hard blow. Regarding the play, it's obvious there was an elbow, which is why a penalty was awarded, he fell like dead weight," Hoyos said after the game.

"I think he might have already been unconscious given the severity of the impact. He took that elbow and hit the ground hard, but thank God he is recovering well right now. He is conscious and his family is aware of everything and is calm. The most important thing is that he is okay, and he is okay now. It shook us all because we really didn't know what to do. It was a moment of great desperation and deep sadness, because it went beyond the result, the football, and all that; it's about human life, that's what matters most. So, we just hope everything turns out well."

Hoyos confirmed that Berterame was undergoing tests for the injury after the match.

"The players themselves helped rush the stretcher over, and the ambulance came in. It was a really quick response to help Germán. Right now, he is at the clinic undergoing tests, but he is okay," Hoyos said.

Inter Miami resumed the match with a successful penalty attempt by Luis Suárez, which he celebrated by holding up the jersey of Berterame alongside his teammates.

Inter Miami won 1-0 over CF Montreal at Saputo Stadium, with new signing Casemiro making his debut for the Herons.