Transfer rumors, news: Man City to rival Real Madrid, PSG for Diomande

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Manchester City have joined the race for sought-after RB Leipzig teenager Yan Diomande, while Manchester United could look to include Marcus Rashford could be included in a swap deal in order to sign a midfielder target.

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Trending rumors

Yan Diomande is one of the most sought-after players of this summer transfer window. Michael Miller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

- The race to sign RB Leipzig's teenage star, Yan Diomande, is heating up. Sky Germany report that Manchester City have verbally indicated their willingness to sign the 19-year-old winger. Diomande has been the subject of plenty of interest this summer, with Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid among those linked. City have not agreed personal terms with Diomande, unlike PSG and Madrid, and there remains uncertainty over whether a deal can be done, with Leipzig reportedly keen to keep the winger unless a large transfer fee is offered.

- AS Roma is interested in a move for Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, report Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport. It comes as United are keen to sign Roma's Manu Koné in a transfer switch that could see the player move in the other direction. So far, United are believed to be some way off Roma's valuation of the France midfielder, though the arrival of Rashford could reduce that. The main point of contention for the Serie A side remains Rashford's wage demands.

- Real Madrid are working on a deal for Manchester City midfielder Rodri, but they're not the only ones. PSG have made contact with City over the Spain midfielder, according to French outlet RMC Sport. The 30-year-old won the Golden Ball as he guided his country to win this month's World Cup final over Argentina. However, as he enters the final year of his City contract, he would move this summer.

- Inter Milan are considering a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero, with the addition of a clause for a permanent move. That's according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that Inter are keen to sign the center back but do not agree with Spurs' immediate transfer valuation. For that reason, a loan with an obligation to sign the Argentina international is viewed as a possible compromise. Romero continues to be linked with an exit from Tottenham following the signings of center backs Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi this summer. The 28-year-old has also been linked with Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

ESPN sources

Vinícius Júnior has just one year remaining on his contract at Real Madrid. Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

- Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior and have been exploring whether a move for the Brazil international would be possible for them financially, but the situation is at a very tentative stage, sources told ESPN. Should Vinícius fail to sign a new Madrid contract, sources said Arsenal are considered the only possible destination for Vinícius this summer. Those same sources also told ESPN that Vinícius' situtation is linked to Madrid's interest in Yan Diomande. Read

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Other rumors

- Young Norway star Antonio Nusa has emerged as a transfer option for AS Roma, as the club made contact with RB Leipzig about a deal for the 21-year-old Norway international winger. (Philipp Hinze)

- Kerim Alajbegovic has agreed personal terms with Chelsea ahead of a potential move to Stamford Bridge this summer. The 18-year-old winger's contract will last until 2033, with the Blues now closing in on a deal with Bayer Leverkusen. (Nicolo Schira)

- Fiorentina are working on a deal to sign Real Madrid youngster Franco Mastantuono on loan, as the 18-year-old forward searches for more game time. (Nicolo Schira)

- Napoli are keen on a deal to sign Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile. The 25-year-old played for Chelsea just 16 times across all competitions last season. (The Sun)

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- Arsenal are being linked as a "serious" option for Tottenham defender Cristian Romero, as the Argentina international continues to be linked with a potential exit. (Ekrem Konur)

- Juventus are set to pick their next goalkeeper in the transfer market, with Tottenham's No. 1 Guglielmo Vicario and Parma ace Zion Suzuki viewed as the main two candidates. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Turkish side Besiktas have emerged as a potential destination for Dusan Vlahovic. The striker is a free agent after his contract at Juventus expired, though talks have continued about a possible renewal. (Tuttosport)