Inter Milan enter talks with Tottenham over potential signing of captain Cristian Romero.

What does the future look like for the Italian national team? (2:30)

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Inter Milan have entered talks with Tottenham over the potential signing of captain Cristian Romero.

Romero helped Argentina reach a second straight World Cup final earlier this month, but can leave Spurs this summer for a significant fee after an eventful five-year spell, the Press Association understands.

Centre-back Romero has made 156 appearances since he joined Tottenham in 2021 and guided the club to Europa League success last year, but served four separate suspensions during a difficult 2025-26 campaign.

With Jan Paul van Hecke signed for £52million from Brighton and Marcos Senesi also joining as a free agent in June to boost the defensive options of Roberto De Zerbi's side, Spurs will let Romero depart and his representatives have been in Milan for talks with Inter this weekend.

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Inter sporting director Piero Ausilo said of Romero to Sky Italy: "It's definitely a deal we are trying to sign with the player and the club (Tottenham).

"These things take some time but there's definitely interest. Let's see."