Wrexham down another Premier League team as Leeds beaten 3-2 in friendly

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Wrexham continued their impressive preseason by beating another Premier League side, edging Leeds United 3-2 in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday after Sam Smith's late winner.

Phil Parkinson's side, who defeated Manchester United in Helsinki last week, struck after just 32 seconds when new signing Kieffer Moore curled home before Leeds had even touched the ball.

Joël Piroe equalised midway through the first half with an improvised backheel finish, but Wrexham restored their lead when Bailey Cadamarteri raced clear from halfway and calmly slotted past the goalkeeper for his first goal for the club.

Leeds responded again before halftime through Sean Longstaff, who capped an impressive first-half display by firing into the top corner to send the sides into the break level at 2-2.

The second half produced fewer chances as Leeds controlled more of the possession, but Wrexham remained dangerous on the counterattack and defended resolutely in difficult, humid conditions at Raymond James Stadium.

Sam Smith scored the winner as Wrexham beat Leeds in Tampa on Saturday. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The decisive moment came late on when Davis Keillor-Dunn released Smith, who surged clear before coolly finishing to secure a second successive preseason victory over Premier League opposition.

Leeds pushed for a late equaliser, with debutant Harry Wilson going closest after curling an effort over the crossbar from inside the penalty area, but Daniel Farke's side were unable to find a third goal.

"It's only preseason, but to beat a Premier League team is a feather in our cap and we'll take it," Wrexham manager Parkinson said afterwards.

"It was a really good workout in very humid conditions. You have to be here to understand how tough it was, but I thought the lads acquitted themselves really well."

Wrexham continue their U.S. tour against Liverpool at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, while Leeds remain in the United States to face Sunderland in New Jersey on Friday.