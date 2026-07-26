Tottenham ease into preseason campaign with victory over Auckland FC

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Tottenham Hotspur have got their preseason campaign off to a good start after beating A-League champions Auckland FC 2-0 on Sunday.

Dane Scarlett opened the scoring in the 12th minute, before Richarlison found the back of the net in the second half in front of a record crowd at Eden Park.

Spurs coach Roberto De Zerbi decided to showcase the depth of his squad by using eight academy players and giving his top stars a rest.

Mateus Fernandes, who joined in early July on an £85 million signing from West Ham, was the only major summer arrival to feature.

Richarlison scored the second goal of the game. Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

"It's a chance for the young players," De Zerbi told TVNZ before kick-off.

"After a very long trip, we can't take a risk with the players who are not ready to play yet."

Archie Gray wore the captain's armband and De Zerbi also brought on the likes of Ben Davies, Mathys Tel and Conor Gallager.

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New signings Andy Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke and Sandro Tonali did not feature.

The match attendance hit an all-new record which saw 40,112 fans take to Eden Park, marking the biggest attendance to watch a men's football match in New Zealand.

Spurs will continue their tour and next face Sydney FC on July 29, before playing Premier League rivals Chelsea a couple of days later in Sydney.

The north-London side will be preparing to better their Premier League campaign, which begins on August 22 against Brentford, after a close relegation battle at the end of last season that saw them finish 17th.