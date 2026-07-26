Philippines out to turn Asian Cup heartbreak into ASEAN Championship hope

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After falling agonizingly short of qualifying for next year's AFC Asian Cup, Philippines head into the ASEAN Championship -- officially known as the 2026 ASEAN Hyundai Cup -- determined to turn heartbreak into momentum.

Four months ago, Carles Cuadrat's side were on the brink of qualifying for the Asian Cup for only the second time in their history, but were denied a place after a 1-1 draw with Tajikistan despite going unbeaten throughout the qualifying campaign -- leaving a squad that believed it had done enough wondering what might have been.

The Asian Cup failure is now in the past. What comes next, however, is entirely within Philippines' control as the ASEAN Championship offers them a chance to turn disappointment into belief -- and prove that the significant progress made by the national team since the "Miracle of Hanoi" 16 years ago was no coincidence.

"[To miss the Asian Cup] was really painful," goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad admitted to ESPN Philippines.

"I think we deserved to qualify, the fans deserved it, and the team deserved to be at the Asian Cup as well. Going undefeated and still not making it hurts, but at the same time it shows what this group is capable of.

"We proved that we can compete with anyone, and that's something we want to build on."

That sense of disbelief is shared throughout the squad.

Veteran defender Daisuke Sato, who had his fair share of heartbreaks with the national team since his debut in 2014, said the disappointment of not being among the 24 teams to advance in next year's continental competition still lingers, but insisted the team has already shifted its focus to the challenge ahead.

"It hurts a lot because we believed we deserved to be there," Sato said. "Going through the campaign without losing and still missing out is difficult to accept. But that's football.

"We moved on. We can't dwell on it forever. We have to learn from it, move forward and make sure we come back even stronger."

For midfielder Sandro Reyes, the Asian Cup snub ranks among the hardest moments of his career.

"We were so close," Reyes said. "We had such a good team and we were in control for large parts of that game. Missing out on the biggest tournament in Asia, especially when it only comes around every four years, is very painful.

"But sometimes the more difficult the journey is, the sweeter it feels when you finally achieve it."

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Thailand 1 1 0 0 5 3 2 - Malaysia 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 - Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 - Myanmar 1 0 0 1 -1 0 5 - Laos 1 0 0 1 -5 0 *1st & 2nd qualify for semifinals

The ASEAN Championship may not fully replace the opportunity that slipped away from Philippines, but with the squad drawn in Group B with record seven-time champions Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar and Laos, the players believe success in the regional tournament can become the first step towards moving on.

"I think it would soften the blow a little," Kammeraad said. "It's extra motivation for us to have a strong campaign in the ASEAN Championship.

We were so close in the last tournament and in the Asian Cup qualifiers. This tournament is a great opportunity for the team to show our character and our resilience as Filipinos."

Echoing Kammeraad's words, Sato added: "I don't think it replaces what we missed out on, but it definitely gives us something positive to work towards.

"If we can have a strong tournament, it can give us confidence and build momentum again for what's ahead."

Reyes experienced that momentum first-hand during the country's surprise run to the semifinals in the previous edition of the ASEAN Championship, a campaign that reignited belief in the national team and drew packed crowds for one of Philippine football's greatest nights in recent memory -- the 2-1 last-four win against then-defending champions Thailand in December 2024.

"A run, similar to two years ago, definitely won't erase the Asian Cup setback, but it would offer some redemption," Reyes said.

"Hopefully we can get out of the group stage, play another big semifinal match at home and maybe even go one step further by reaching our first-ever final."

At the last ASEAN Championship, Philippines recorded a historic win over the tournament's record seven-time champions Thailand in the first leg of the semifinals -- although they ultimately fell short of reaching the decider. SPORTFIVE

That previous ASEAN Championship run also showed what the national team can mean to Philippine football when results follow.

Much like their female counterparts' qualification to back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cups, success on the international stage has the power to inspire the next generation and bring new supporters to the game.

Kammeraad hopes the supporters will once again rally behind the team, this time when Philippines host Myanmar on Tuesday at New Clark City Stadium.

"I hope we can fill the stadium from the very first game," he said. "Having our fans behind us as the 12th man gives us a huge advantage.

"Our goal is to do even better than last time, create more history for Philippine football and see how far we can go."

Despite several notable absences from the squad, including captain Manny Ott, Bundesliga duo Gerrit Holtmann and Raphael Obermair, and first-choice goalkeeper Kevin Ray Mendoza due to the tournament not falling inside FIFA's international window, Sato believes the current squad -- bolstered by the next generation -- is ready to shoulder the responsibility.

"We're missing a number of players this time, but we still have a young group with a lot of quality and character," Sato said. "We want to show again that we can compete with anyone in the region.

"If we can put together a strong tournament, hopefully it brings more support for Philippine football, inspires more young players and helps continue growing the game in our country."

The disappointment of missing the Asian Cup has not faded, and perhaps it never truly will, but football rarely waits for anyone.

The ASEAN Championship now offers the Philippines another chance to prove that their recent rise was no fleeting moment, but the foundation of something bigger.

A deep run will not revise what happened in the last few months, but it could mark the start of another memorable chapter for a side determined to keep moving forward.