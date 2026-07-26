Liverpool's Federico Chiesa eager for 'fresh start' under Andoni Iraola

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Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa has said he is happy at the club and is working hard to have a chance under new head coach Andoni Iraola.

Chiesa has been on the fringes of the squad since his £12.5 million ($16.6m) move from Juventus in August 2024, starting just two Premier League games in two seasons under previous boss Arne Slot.

However, after scoring for the Reds in a 4-2 preseason victory over Sunderland in Nashville on Saturday, the Italy international is hoping for a fresh start at Anfield under Iraola.

"We didn't just start, we have been training two weeks now with a new coach," Chiesa said after the game. "We have seen what he wants. He wants high intensity, one versus one all over the pitch, that's what we wanted to show today. Of course it is hard, it is preseason.

"Right now, at the moment, I am happy here at Liverpool. I love the club, I love the fans, I love everything. I am doing the best I can to have a chance here. And then we will see. At the minute, the only thing I am thinking about is Liverpool."

Federico Chiesa is hoping to earn more minutes under new Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola. Photo by Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Asked whether Iraola's arrival could mark the beginning of a new chapter for him at Liverpool, Chiesa said: "I don't know, it is difficult to say. It is always a fresh start at the beginning of the year. Maybe there have been too many fresh starts. But I don't care, I am trying to do my best for this new manager. Last season under Arne Slot, I was trying to do my best.

"Last year I felt ready for a bigger role, then it depended on the coach whether he wanted me to play or not.

"Of course I wanted to play more but it is what it is. The gaffer decided to do so, he had his game plans, he took his decisions, I have nothing to say about that. It is football.

"This year, let us say it is a new chapter. There is a new manager and I have to focus on that. The only conversations I had [with Iraola] were about pressing and tactics."

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Last season was a tough one for Liverpool, who ultimately secured Champions League qualification by finishing fifth on the final day. Their underwhelming Premier League title defence compelled owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to sack Slot at the end of the campaign, with Iraola enlisted to bring a more front-footed, dynamic style of play to Anfield.

"Liverpool deserves more," Chiesa said. "Two years ago, we were Premier League champions. Last year, we almost went out of the Champions League spots. We were battling for fifth, which was enough at the time but as we know usually only four go in.

"We were lucky. It was a tough season last year and this season we need to do better, in the Champions League as well. We went out to PSG, we want to go further in the competition and then we want to be even better in the Premier League as well."