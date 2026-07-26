Dani Olmo rejects Roberto Ayala's apology for World Cup final confrontation: 'He is lying'

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Dani Olmo has rejected Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala's apology for the pair's altercation after Spain's World Cup final victory.

Television footage showed Ayala forcefully raising his hands into the Barcelona midfielder's neck, and the Argentine subsequently apologised on Wednesday, adding that "it was a reaction to something [Olmo] said."

Olmo has hit back, telling Catalan newspaper Diari de Terrassa: "Someone who says they're sorry, but justifies a punch by saying it was a response to a comment, is surely not sorry, because he is lying. I didn't say anything to him, so he doesn't need to apologise.

"What truly defines us is not the mistake, but the courage to acknowledge it with humility, honesty and dignity.

"When my children, my family and all those fans watch the game, I want them to be proud of how we competed, how we won and, above all, of our behavior, because the importance of football means that us players are an example for children and the new generations, and that brings with it a huge responsibility."

Dani Olmo has now won a World Cup, European Championship Nations League with Spain. (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

While making his apology in an interview with Valencia Capital Radio on Wednesday, Ayala disputed the notion that he had punched Olmo.

"Of course I'm sorry. Given my position, ​I cannot allow a feeling, or whatever I might receive from ​the other party, to affect my mood or my actions," he said

"For me, we need to ​draw a line and leave it at that. It was more of a ​shove than anything else, it wasn't a punch as they're making it out to be.

"It was a reaction to something he said, but that's it. If I see him, I'll ​obviously apologise to him in person."

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Argentina faced heavy criticism for their conduct at the final whistle of the final on July 19, with members of the squad and staff, most notably Leandro Paredes, physically confronting some Spain players.

FIFA has opened a disciplinary investigation into the scenes.