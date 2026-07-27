Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool, PSG to open Barcola talks

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Paris Saint-Germain are set to open talks with Liverpool over Bradley Barcola's potential transfer to Anfield, while Bruno Guimarães has moved closer to joining Arsenal after the Premier League champions made official contact with Newcastle United.

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Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola scored three goals and created one more for France at the FIFA World Cup. Xavier Laine/Getty Images

- Liverpool have scheduled talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of Bradley Barcola, according to Florian Plettenberg. It comes as reports claim that the France international winger recently turned down a new contract, which has entered its final two years. With PSG now open to an exit, and Liverpool looking for a new winger following Mohamed Salah's summer departure, Barcola is viewed as a top target. A first offer is expected soon from the Reds, while personal terms are not believed to be a problem.

- Premier League champions Arsenal have officially made contact with Newcastle United over a potential deal to sign Bruno Guimarães, TEAMtalk reports. The Brazil midfielder has made it clear that he wants his future decided in the next week before he is expected to report for preseason training. The two clubs are believed to be some way apart in their valuation of the 28-year-old at this stage, though personal terms are no issue for the Gunners.

- Manchester City have added PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye to the club's shortlist of options to sign, as the 18-year-old faces an uncertain future with the Ligue 1 club, according to FootMercato. The report claims that several teams are tracking the youngster, who made four appearances for Senegal at the FIFA World Cup. As well as Man City, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have been linked, while Mbaye is keen on an exit.

- AS Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche has set out PSG as his preferred destination for a transfer switch this summer, according to FootMercato. The report comes as Liverpool have shown interest in the 24-year-old as an option to bolster Andoni Iraola's forward line. While the Reds are seemingly willing to meet a higher valuation, it's reported that talks are underway between Monaco and PSG over Akliouche's future, after picking the Parc des Princes as his next destination.

- Saudi Pro League team Al Hilal have opened talks to sign Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye, Fabrizio Romano reports. The 26-year-old is reportedly open to a switch, but the view of the Toffees surrounding an exit will be crucial to the deal moving forward. Al Hilal have already added Crysencio Summerville to their ranks from West Ham United, with Ndiaye now seen as a key target following a season where he scored six goals and assisted three in all competitions.

play 1:43 Lindop: Iraola didn't want to 'sell himself' to fans

Other rumors

- Arsenal are ready to make Vinícius Júnior the highest-paid player at the club, as they prepare talks to sign the Real Madrid star, who has entered the final year of his deal at the Bernabéu. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Manchester United have set a £42 million valuation for Marcus Rashford, as the 28-year-old winger continues to be linked with a possible permanent exit. (Nicolo Schira)

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- Jamal Musiala isn't looking to join Galatasaray, after reports claimed that the Turkish club were interested in the Bayern Munich ace on loan. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Chelsea remain interested in Bournemouth ace Alex Scott, with the London club preparing a new offer to sign the midfielder, who recently rejected a contract extension with the Cherries. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Juventus are set to push for a deal to sign Joshua Zirkzee, with Manchester United open to a possible exit for the 26-year-old striker. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Ajax have pulled out of the race to sign Dani Ceballos, leaving Real Betis as the most likely destination. The midfielder recently left Real Madrid as a free agent, with a mutual termination of his deal, which ran until 2027. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Qatar-based club Al Rayyan has made an offer to sign Jadon Sancho, as the winger has become a free agent following his exit from Manchester United. (FootMercato)

- Besiktas have held talks with Rafael Leão's camp over a deal to sign the winger this summer. The Portugal international is facing an uncertain future, having discussed an exit from AC Milan. (Sacha Tavolieri)

- Everton are one of the clubs showing interest in Bologna forward Jonathan Rowe this summer. Rowe, formerly of Norwich City, is believed to be available for roughly £45 million. (Nicolo Schira)

- Sporting CP have no intention to lower their €40m asking price for Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande, who is a target of Nottingham Forest. (Record)

- Benfica have made a €20m offer to sign Tottenham's Brazilian left-back João Victor Souza. (Terra)