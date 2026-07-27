Slavko Vincic retires after refereeing World Cup final

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World Cup final referee Slavko Vincic has retired just a week on from the tournament's conclusion.

The Slovenian received widespread criticism for allowing Argentina's physical approach as they were beaten 1-0 by Spain in extra-time. Vincic sent off Argentina's Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández in stoppage time at the end of the regulation 90 minutes.

A statement from the Slovenian Football Association read: "A week after the World Cup final in the USA, Slavko Vincic officially concluded his historic refereeing career at the top of the world."

Slavko Vincic has retired from refereeing Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images.

Vincic, 46, was named the World Cup's best referee by both the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) and the Association of Italian Referees (AIA), which awards the biennial Giulio Campanati Award to the top official at each World Cup or European Championship.

A member of UEFA's elite group of referees since 2019, Vincic officiated at Euro 2020 and refereed the 2024 semifinal between Spain and Italy.

He took charge of four games at this summer's World Cup, also including Brazil's Group C opener against Morocco and Mexico's 2-0 win over Ecuador in the last 16 -- when he sent off Arsenal and Ecuador defender Piero Hincapié for covering his mouth while talking to a Mexico player under a new rule introduced ahead of the tournament.

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At club level, Vincic refereed the 2024 Champions League final, when Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to win the competition for a 15th time.

He also oversaw the 2022 Europa League final, when Rangers were beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt, and was fourth official the previous year as Manchester United lost to Villarreal on penalties.

He was chosen in 2025 to referee the Turkish Super Lig fixture between Galatasaray and Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, the first foreign official to take charge of the fixture, following a request from both teams.